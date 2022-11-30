How to watch Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas

Staff Report

Looking for showing times to watch (or rewatch) the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas?

Here is the upcoming schedule (all times central time):

Wed. Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 4 at 9 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 9 at 1 a.m.

Sat. Dec. 10 at 9 a.m.

Tue. Dec. 13 at 5 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 24 at 8:30 p.m.

Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70 in Sorrento from Sept. 21-23. A Baton Rouge neighborhood and Celtic Studios were also utilized.

The movie, which premiered Thanksgiving night, includes several Louisiana and Cajun culture references such as the annual tradition of the bonfires to light the way for Père Noël on Christmas Eve.

It stars Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Moira Kelly, and Ryan Rottman.

Elliot, who previously starred in Grey's Anatomy, plays a journalist named Campbell who travels to Louisiana to cover a Père Noël Christmas celebration. Bruce Campbell is her estranged father, Everett.

My Southern Family Christmas was directed by Lake Charles native Emily Moss Wilson. It was written by Wilson and Alys Murray, who is originally from New Orleans.

Evergreen Films' Daniel Lewis, an LSU graduate and native of Sorrento now based in Covington, was executive producer and producer. J.R. Rick Carter was executive producer and Melissa West was producer.

Did you enjoy My Southern Family Christmas? Leave a rating at IMDb.

