AG offers consumer safety tips ahead of Black Friday shopping

Staff Report

Just before Black Friday, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry offered tips to keep shoppers safe as they look for deals.

“While taking advantage of any sweet deals or really low prices, I encourage consumers to be vigilant,” Landry said in a news release. “Please check and follow the tips below to help safely prepare for the holidays while still achieving maximum savings.”

Here are a few tips:

Be aware of surroundings. Stay alert when shopping and loading purchases into your vehicle.

Keep a close eye on your valuables. Leave your phone, wallet, and other valuable items on your person; avoid putting them in your basket.

Stay calm and cool. Do not fight with other customers over an item; a sale is not worth your safety.

Remain vigilant on the roads. Practice patience, be cognizant of pedestrians, and obey all traffic laws.

Black Friday, which follows Thanksgiving every year, traditionally marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Many retailers offer discounted prices and deals, sometimes kicking off as early as midnight or on Thanksgiving.

Some stores carry over sales into the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday, and some extend the whole week.

Over time, retailers have blended Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering deals both in-store and online, and have started rolling out discounts earlier.

The theory behind the term Black Friday dates back to when retailers would use blank ink for positive amounts and red ink for negative.

When are popular retailers opening for Black Friday? USA Today compiled a list of hours for stores like Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, and Best Buy.