St. Amant man dies in Hwy. 22 crash in Killian

Staff Report

Both drivers died in a Nov. 18 head-on crash on Hwy. 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge, according to a news release from the Killian Police Department.

Robert Martin, 22, of St. Amant was driving a GMC Sierra truck when it struck a Ford Freestyle SUV driven by 21-year-old Dakota Rushing of Killian shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish, police said.

Rushing sustained fatal and injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to the release.

Martin was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died, police stated.

Toxicology samples were taken from both, and police said there is no indication of any impairment.

