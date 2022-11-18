Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18.

A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.

The truck reportedly crossed over the Mississippi River on the Sunshine Bridge in neighboring St. James Parish and eventually entered Interstate 10 on the east side of Ascension Parish.

Baton Rouge television station WBRZ reported traffic cameras in the area showed the truck lost its front passenger side tire.

A WBRZ viewer submitted video appears to show the truck continuing on a rim along Interstate 10 as sparks fly. A sign for the Geismar and Prairieville exit can be seen in the video.

The station reported troopers took the driver and a passenger into custody near the intersection of Airline Highway and Siegen Lane.

No further details were immediately available regarding the chase.

