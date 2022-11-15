Our Lady of the Lake honors health team members

Staff Report

Thirty-three team members of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and its subsidiary campuses in the Baton Rouge area, as well as FranU, were honored at a reception held at the Renaissance Hotel on Nov. 3.

Each received the prestigious Franciscan Service Award in the year preceding the reception. Lillian Tate, a nursing director at the regional medical center and a team member of over 25 years, was also recognized with the Mother Gertrude Leadership Award.

The Mother Gertrude Leadership Award is presented annually to a team member who models visionary leadership, just and right relationships, and advocates for change and sustainability of the ministry while mentoring the next generation of leaders.

The Franciscan Service Award (FSA) is the highest form of recognition sponsored by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, the sisters that sponsor the institutions of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, including Our Lady of the Lake, its affiliated organizations, and FranU. FSA recognition in the Baton Rouge region has been ongoing since 1992. Since then, nearly 550 Our Lady of the Lake and subsidiary team members were recognized as FSA recipients. The Franciscan Service Award is a distinguished honor bestowed on select individuals who exhibit gifts and talents that truly reflect the meaning of the Franciscan Missionaries' core values and service standards.

“Throughout our market, Our Lady of the Lake is blessed with some amazing team members who embody the core values of our organization and inspire other team members to serve with compassion in living out our mission to serve those most in need,” Market President Chuck Spicer said. “We congratulate each of these team members for leading the way in providing the Spirit of Healing.”

Team members recognized as recipients of the Franciscan Service Award are: Aaliyah Adams-Worley, Assumption Community Hospital; Gisele Babin, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group; Nikki Barrio, Assumption Community Hospital; Brooke Broussard, FranU; Lenore Charlton, Our Lady of the Lake; Amanda Clark, Our Lady of the Lake. Loretta Craighton-Davis, Our Lady of the Lake; Jami Daigle, Assumption Community Hospital; Nina Dillon, Health Care Centers in Schools; Stephanie Dukes, Our Lady of the Lake; Denise Gillespie, FranU; Roslyn Gutierrez, Health Leaders Network; Pamela Harris, Health Care Centers in Schools; Matthew Irby, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension. Andrea Irvin, Our Lady of the Lake; Lori Jackson, St. Clare Manor; Tabitha Johnson, School-Based Health Centers; Sheniese Jones, Our Lady of the Lake; Brenda Kelley, Our Lady of the Lake; Leisa Kelly, Our Lady of the Lake; Donna Lee, Our Lady of the Lake; Jessica Millet, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston; Terry Moore, Our Lady of the Lake; Rhonda Rivere, Our Lady of the Lake Assumption; Simpson Scott, Tau Center; Jackie Southall, Our Lady of the Lake; Susan Tarleton, Health Care Centers in Schools; Katherine Templeton, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group; Markeeta Tennie, Tau Center; Shawanda Thomas, Our Lady of the Lake; Sarah Trahan, Our Lady of the Lake; Lolita Welch, Ollie Steele Burden Manor; and Kristen Wells, FranU.