Nurse association names Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge hospital of year

Staff Report

Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge, which has locations in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, and Tangipahoa parishes, has been named the 2022 Hospital of the Year in the 61-160 beds category by Louisiana State Nurses Association and Louisiana Nurse Foundation.

According to a news release, the award recognizes a hospital that demonstrates recognition of professional nursing and innovation in leadership within the past year in licensed bed categories.

“We are honored to again receive Hospital of the Year,” said Chuck Daigle, chief executive officer, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “Winning in 2020 and again in 2022 really speaks to the care, compassion, quality and safety of our entire hospital team. These have been the most challenging years of our lives, and to be recognized as the best hospital in the state twice over a three-year period is a testament to the great group here at Ochsner Baton Rouge.”

Award criteria included:

Innovation through nursing leadership and management within the hospital,

Specific examples of organizational initiatives supportive of nursing practice,

Evidence of RN decision making and participation in management decisions,

Examples of recognition of RN achievements within the organization, and

Recognition of support for nursing participation in professional/community nursing organizations.

“Nurses are the frontline caregivers at any hospital, and I’m extremely proud to receive this acknowledgement from LSNA,” stated Dianne Teal, chief nursing officer, Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. “We always put patients first and that is the driving force behind our quality, safety, and patient engagement.”