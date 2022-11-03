Gonzales suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales suspect in connection with felony financial crimes on July 21, 2021.

According to a news release, deputies arrested 23-year-old Cairon Jamal LeBlanc in connection with a fraudulent check submitted for cashing at a Belle Rose retail business.

A deputy reportedly determined that an individual had presented a check for cashing from a Sorrento business. A representative of the Belle Rose business cashed the check after the suspect presented identification that was deemed valid.

According to the release, the check was returned as fraudulent from their financial institution.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested LeBlanc Oct. 22, and he was transferred Nov. 2 to Assumption Parish, where he was charged with bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse and theft valued at $680.88.

LeBlanc posted a $10,000 commercial bond.