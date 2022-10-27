USDA to purchase up to $25 million in Gulf shrimp: Rep. Garret Graves

Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is purchasing up to $25 million of Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic Wild-Caught Shrimp.

As touted in news release from Graves' office, it will help provide relief to Louisiana’s shrimp industry which has faced several hardships in a row: Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters, repeated openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, unfair trade practices, illegal chemicals, skyrocketing inflation, gas prices, and supply chain issues.

Graves, who represents south Louisiana, has worked with U.S. Congressman Jerry Carl of Alabama to secure this deal.

“We are not giving up on Louisiana’s seafood industry – the largest supplier in the country and the economic engine of many areas along our coast. We are working from every angle to bring them more relief while also working to reform the ridiculous fisheries disaster process. This shrimp purchase will also give schools, food banks and disaster-stricken areas access to another sustainable and nutritious source of protein. This is a big win for south Louisiana communities," Graves said.