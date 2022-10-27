Bids received for $3.79 million in roadway overlays in Ascension Parish: DOTD

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced 11 projects around the state that received bids, including various roadway overlays in Ascension Parish totaling $3,797,650.23.

“This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects throughout the state,” stated DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. in a news release. “We have several major projects to replace bridges and rehabilitate existing pavement in different parts of the state. Projects such as these will result in easier commutes and improved safety for motorists going about their daily lives.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Replacement of bridges along LA 534 and LA 534-S between LA 2 and Haynesville in Claiborne Parish: $18,221,992.40

Replacement of creek and relief bridges on LA 151 in Lincoln and Union parishes: $10,944,469.50

Replacement of Boeuf River Bridge on LA 132 in Richland Parish: $6,392,865.80

Pavement/ Overlay:

Kansas Ln. extension at U.S. 165 in Ouachita Parish: $17,725,486.80

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 3276 between U.S. 171 and I-49 in DeSoto Parish: $14,326,213.85

Various roadway overlays in Ascension Parish: $3,797,650.23

Overlay and drainage on LA 450 between LA 38 and Mississippi state line in Washington Parish: $3,494,810.97

Milling, patching, and overlay on U.S. 167 between Donahue Ferry Rd. and U.S. 165 in Rapides Parish: $10,494,249.82

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on Post Oak Rd. between Burton St. and Aubrianna Ln. in Calcasieu Parish: $4,143,343.92

Other:

Crossing surface reconstruction of Union Pacific RR on LA 1 at Evergreen Rd. in Iberville Parish: $1,141,879.70

Construction of sidewalks, handicapped curb ramps, and drainage along LA 40 in Tangipahoa Parish: $694,290.83

When bids for projects are received, an apparent low bidder is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bids deemed outside of a certain range typically trigger a more extensive review. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

For more information about these projects, visit www.dotd.la.gov.