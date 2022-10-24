Plaquemine driver arrested on DWI charge after fatal crash in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop C reported a Plaquemine resident was arrested for first offense driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle fatal crash in Labadieville.

According to an LSP news release, the crash shortly before 5 a.m. Oct. 23 on Hwy. 308 near Orchid Street in Assumption Parish claimed the life of 64-year-old Juana Ramos of Metairie.

The initial investigation found Ramos was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban south on Hwy. 308 when a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Jodey Deville Jr. of Plaquemine was traveling north. For reasons under investigation, Ramos crossed the centerline and struck the Dodge truck.

Both drivers were restrained at the time of the crash, troopers reported. Ramos suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Deville was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Impairment on the part of Ramos was unknown at the time of the release. During the investigation, troopers suspected Deville was impaired at the time of the crash and placed him under arrest. A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.