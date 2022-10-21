Ascension Parish man charged with aggravated assault with a firearm in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish man was arrested on an aggravated assault with a firearm charge in Assumption Parish, according to an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office news release.

Assumption Parish deputies arrested 72-year-old Frank F. Bonadona of Donaldsonville in connection with an alleged threat in the Klotzville area of the parish Oct. 9.

According to the release, the allegation was in relation to an ongoing dispute.

Following an investigation, deputies filed an arrest warrant. The suspect was arrested Oct. 20 by Ascension Parish deputies. He was transferred to Assumption Parish the next day and booked.

Deputies added the suspect faces similar charges in Ascension Parish for an alleged prior incident with the same individual.

At the time of the release he was incarcerated with bond set at $50,000.