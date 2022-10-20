Ascension Parish man returning from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida dies in crash

Staff Report

Mississippi media outlets reported an Ascension Parish man returning from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida died in an Interstate 10 crash.

According to reports published by the Biloxi Sun Herald and WLOX-TV, Harrison County's coroner reported 58-year-old Frank Culler of St. Amant was driving a tractor-trailer when it struck another 18-wheeler on the side of the interstate near the Long Beach exit.

The coroner told media outlets the tractor-trailer was carrying cleanup vehicles and equipment and headed back to Louisiana.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating, according to the reports.

