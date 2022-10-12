Mandeville man, 21, charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Baton Rouge

Staff Report

A 21-year-old Mandeville man was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of felony hit-and-run in connection with a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road.

Walter Brister IV turned himself into authorities on the morning of Oct. 12, according to multiple media reports.

Investigators suspect Brister was driving a black Range Rover late Oct. 8 in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, just south of the LSU campus, when it struck a pedestrian, 44-year-old Jude Jarreau.

According to a previous statement from police, the driver left the scene before officers arrived.

According to Baton Rouge television station WAFB, Brister's attorney contacted investigators the morning of Oct. 9. Arrangements were then made for Brister to turn himself in to authorities.

Multiple sources told Baton Rouge's WBRZ that Brister is the son of former NFL quarterback Walter "Bubby" Brister.

Under a new Louisiana law, police were not allowed to release Brister's booking photo.

As mentioned in his obituary, Jarreau was a proud and devoted father to his two daughters. He was an LSU fan, and loved golfing, fishing, and spending time in Grand Isle.

In honor of his love for LSU, his family invited everyone to wear purple and gold to his service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or masses in his honor.

Visitation was set for Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi in Donaldsonville, followed by mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m.