CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Staff Report

Donaldsonville event set for Oct. 21

The City of Donaldsonville will hold the annual breast cancer and domestic violence awareness event from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 21 at city hall.

For more information, contact Lee Melancon at lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.

Senior Soc Hop scheduled

The Garney Gautreau Senior Soc Hop will be Oct. 21 at the Ascension Gym in Gonzales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m.

Mike Broussard and Night Train Band will provide music.

Ascension Parish government sponsors the event.

State Fair coming to Gonzales

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will move to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales this year.

The fair is set for Oct. 27 to Nov. 6.

The fair will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday at its new Ascension Parish location, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. It will close at 10 p.m. every night.

For more information, see gbrsf.com.

Rotary event planned for Oct. 27

East Ascension Rotary will host an event, Eat, Drink and Be Scary, on Oct. 27 from 6-9 p.m. at Houmas House.

Funds raised from the event will help support many of the projects that East Ascension Rotary does in the community.

"Dress up in your best costume and enjoy some wine, bourbon, beer, and food. We will also have a live and silent auction with some amazing items to bid on," a member said.

More information can be found at Eventbrite.

Veterans Day program planned

A veterans day event will be at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church Nov. 11 at 8:20 a.m.

The event is presented by the City of Donaldsonville, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the Donaldsonville Elks Lodge #1153, the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce, and numerous family members and community volunteers honoring the American Legion Post 98 and the VFW Post 3766.

Veterans may process up the main aisle prior to the service.

Veterans Parade planned

The Ascension Parish Veterans Parade in Gonzales will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 13.

The route includes Irma Boulevard, Worthy Road, Burnside Avenue, and Cornerview Street.

Gonzales Christmas parade set for Dec. 11

The Gonzales Jambalaya Festival Association announced the 2022 Christmas parade will be held Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.

The route will begin along Irma Boulevard, turn left at Cornerview Street, and turn left at Burnside Avenue. It ends at the East Bank Shopping Center on Hwy. 30.

The application to participate in the parade can be found at www.jambalayafestival.net.

