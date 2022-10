Staff Report

Volunteer Ascension's Florida supply collection will be Oct. 12 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The drive through will be under Barn 7 behind the REV building.

Items requested: adult diapers, baby diapers, tarps, baby wipes, five gallon buckets, cleaning supplies, work gloves, non-perishable food and snacks, and canned goods.