Baton Rouge Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash near LSU

Staff Report

Baton Rouge Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian along Ben Hur Road late Oct. 8.

The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Jude Jarreau.

According to a statement from Baton Rouge Police, a black Range Rover SUV struck Jarreau in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, which is south of LSU's campus, about midnight. The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information can contact BRPD's Traffic Homicide Division at (225) 389-7819 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-7867.