Rep. Garret Graves announces nearly $13.4 million for local, state law enforcement

Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced $13,309,311from the U.S. Department of Justice that will aid local and state law enforcement efforts to prevent and control crime.

Of the total, $1,782,718 is going to expedite the processing of DNA evidence, according to a news release. Additionally, $2,000,000 will be used for crime prevention efforts in the Baton Rouge area including TRUCE and others.

“The defund the police movement set us back years and now criminals are emboldened like never before. And it’s not just in Baton Rouge or Lafourche – it’s everywhere. Louisiana is making the headlines for crime rates. This should be a wake-up call for everyone. And not only is there a consistent crime crisis, but there is also a backlog in DNA processing so criminals are out on the streets even longer wreaking havoc. We deserve safety and security, not fear or vulnerability. We are continuing to work with the DOJ, sheriff’s offices and others to identify more funding for our law enforcement community,” Graves said.

Grants:

Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program:

Recipient: State of Louisiana; amount of award: $3,514,042

Recipient: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office; amount of award: $28,412

Recipient: East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office; amount of award: $210,193

Recipient: Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office; amount of award: $14,586

Recipient: Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office; amount of award: $17,735

Recipient: Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office; amount of award: $978,949

Recipient: Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office; amount of award: $36,991

FY 22 DNA Capacity Enhancement For Backlog Reduction (CEBR):

Recipient: State of Louisiana; amount of award: $1,782,718

BJA FY 22 Office of Justice Programs Community Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative:

Recipient: Reclamation & Restoration Ministries; amount of award: $1,498,637

Recipient: City of Baton Rouge; amount of award: $2,000,000

BJA FY 22 Improving Reentry Education and Employment Outcomes:

Recipient: Louisiana Parole Project, Inc.; amount of award: $900,000

OVC FY22 Preventing Trafficking of Girls

Recipient: EMPOWER 225; amount of award: $499,985

BJA FY 22 Project Safe Neighborhoods

Recipient: Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation; amount of award: $91,149

Veterans treatment court discretionary grant program

Recipient: 19th Judicial District Court; amount of award: $700,000

Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program

Recipient: LA Commission on Law Enforcement; amount of award: $293,954

Second Chance Act Addressing the Needs of Incarcerated Parents and Their Minor Children