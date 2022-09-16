Ascension Parish officials among legislators recognized at statewide event in Lake Charles

Staff Report

Legislators across Louisiana were recognized for their pro-business votes in the 2022 legislative session during a statewide event hosted by Chamber Southwest Louisiana in Lake Charles.

According to a chamber news release, nearly 900 were in attendance for the event in late August.

State Senate President Page Cortez was awarded LegisGator of the Year for his work in both the House and Senate over the years.

“The purpose of our LegisGator luncheon is to thank the members of the state legislature and our congressional delegation for supporting the pro-business agenda of the Chamber Southwest Louisiana and our allies. We appreciate their willingness to serve,” stated George Swift, president and CEO of the chamber.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Lt. Governor Billy Nunngesser both gave remarks at the event, which also included federal level updates from Sen. Bill Cassidy, Sen. John Kennedy, Congressman Clay Higgins, and Congressman Garret Graves.

Winners of the Business Champion Awards this year were: Larry Bagley, District 7; Beau Beaullieu, District 48; Stuart J. Bishop, District 43; Ryan Bourriaque, District 47; Marcus Bryant, District 96; Dewith Carrier, District 32; Paula Davis, District 69; Mary DuBuisson, District 90; Michael Echols, District 14; Rick Edmonds, District 66; Les Farnum, District 33; Bryan Fontenot, District 55; Barbara Freiberg, District 70; Larry Frieman, District 74; Brett Geymann, District 35; Johnathan Goudeau, District 31; Jason Hughes, District 100; John Illg, District 78; Michael Johnson, District 27; Rodney Lyons, District 87; Tanner Magee, District 53; Gregory A. Miller, District 56; Buddy Mincey, District 71; Richard Nelson, District 89; Charles Owen, District 30; Vincent J. Pierre, District 44; Neil Riser, District 20; Troy Romero, District 37; Clay Schexnayder, District 81; John Stefanski, District 42; Phillip Tarver, District 36; Polly Thomas, District 80; Christopher Turner, District 12; Gerald Boudreaux, District 24; Gary Carter, District 7; Stewart Cathey Jr., District 33; Michael Fesi, District 20; Cleo Fields, District 14; Franklin Foil, District 16; Bob Hensgens, District 26; Sharon Hewitt, District 1; Barry Milligan, District 38; Ed Price, District 2; Mike Reese, District 30; Rick Ward, District 17; Bodi White, District 6; and Glen Womack, District 32.