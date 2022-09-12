Power out for parts of Ascension Parish, including some schools

Staff Report

A large power outage affected parts of Ascension Parish during the afternoon of Sept. 12, including at Bluff Ridge Primary, Central Middle, Central Primary, Duplessis Primary, Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary schools.

"Please know that students and staff are safe, and we are making appropriate adjustments to continue the day," the school system announced in an emergency release.

An estimated 15,000 households had power outages in the Prairieville and Gonzales areas of the parish, as well as parts of neighboring East Baton Rouge Parish.

Power was restored in the areas around 2 p.m., which was roughly an hour after the lights went out.

Entergy reported a transmission system issue caused the outage.