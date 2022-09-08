Ascension Parish jury indicts rapper Mystikal, faces life sentence for first-degree rape

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish grand jury indicted rapper Mystikal on a charge of first-degree rape in connection with an alleged sexual assault July 30 at his Prairieville residence.

If convicted, the New Orleans-raised rapper who rose to fame in the early 2000s faces a mandatory life sentence under state law.

The grand jury handed up the charge along with nine other criminal counts Sept. 7 in Gonzales.

Mystikal, whose name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has been accused of rape, false imprisonment, strangulation, and robbery of a woman, according to a prior news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The 51-year-old also faces drug-related charges.

He has been incarcerated at the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville without bail.