Gas prices continue to ease nationally as fall approaches

Staff Report

The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $3.77 amid lower oil prices, modest domestic gas demand, and a quiet hurricane season so far.

“According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That’s the good news,” Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson stated in a news release. “But we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining.”

Oil prices dipped on recent lackluster Chinese manufacturing output due to lower demand for goods and new COVID19 outbreaks in critical industrial cities, according to AAA. China is the world’s largest importer of crude oil.

The national average of $3.77 is 31 cents less than a month ago but 59 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA's data.

As of Sept. 7, Louisiana's average price per gallon is $3.29. The Baton Rouge area's average is $3.19.