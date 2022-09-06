St. James Parish negotiators talk down subject after nearly seven hours

Staff Report

St. James Parish Sheriff's Office crisis negotiators were able to get a subject to surrender himself to deputies after nearly seven hours of negotiation.

According to a news release, the office received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the Acadian Ambulance substation near Champion Drive in Vacherie around 11:28 p.m. Sept. 5.

Deputies learned that the two individuals in the vehicle were not from St. James Parish. According to a published report in The Advocate, the subject was from Ascension Parish.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly exited, and the passenger was observed holding a weapon and threatening to harm himself.

After the nearly seven-hour negotiation with the Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, the subject surrendered himself to deputies. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Due to the close proximity of St. James High School, deputies contacted the school system and school intake was delayed.

School intake was updated to 9 a.m. as the incident ended around 6:45 a.m. The school's campus is near the intersection of Hwy. 20 and Hwy. 3127.

No deputies or individuals involved in this incident were injured.

In the U.S., the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s number is 1-800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting HOME to 741741.