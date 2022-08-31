Dutchtown Middle, Primary schools lockdown lifted; Ascension deputies investigating

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Schools announced Dutchtown Middle and Primary schools were on lockdown for a law enforcement investigation after a threat was called in to the middle school. Everyone is safe, and the threat was determined to be false, according to the announcement.

In an update as of 10:52 a.m., the lockdown had been lifted at both schools following the investigation into the false threat.

"All students and staff are safe and returning to normal operations. Thank you to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for their quick action in investigating the threat and keeping everyone safe. As with any incident, appropriate action will be taken following a full investigation," the update stated.

The Sheriff's Office released the following statement: "The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a false call regarding a shooting incident at Dutchtown Middle School. Deputies are on site and the campus is secured. There are no current threats to students or faculty."

Here is a copy of the original notice sent to parents and guardians:

A threat was called in about Dutchtown Middle School. Per our security protocol, both Dutchtown Middle and Dutchtown Primary schools (who share a campus) are on lockdown while law enforcement investigates.

Everyone is safe, and the threat has been determined to be false. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is on campus and is currently investigating. We expect the lockdown to be lifted as soon as the investigation is complete.

As with all lockdown situations, no one is allowed on campus until the lockdown is lifted. We will follow up with you as more information becomes available.

Both schools are located along Hwy. 73 in the Geismar area of Ascension Parish.