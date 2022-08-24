Sen. Bill Cassidy: Biden's student loan forgiveness spits 'in the face of Louisiana families who are struggling'

Staff Report

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) released a statement following President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive the student loan debt of some borrowers and extend the pause on payments through Dec. 31, 2022.

The plan will cancel up to $10,000 in student debt for most borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants, which are awarded to students who have shown exceptional financial need.

“President Biden didn’t ‘forgive student debt,’ he chose to shift the burden of the well-off onto the backs of the 87 percent of Americans who chose to not go to college, already paid off their loans, or saved to not take them out in the first place," Cassidy stated. "This decision is a spit in the face of Louisiana families who are struggling to get by. This is spending at least $300 billion we do not have which will make inflation worse. It does nothing to get at the root problem of the high price of education while costing $2,000 per taxpayer.”

According to the Penn-Wharton Budget Model, 87 percent of American adults don’t have student loans at all, Cassidy's news release pointed out.

To bring greater transparency to college costs and post-college earnings, Cassidy is the lead sponsor of the College Transparency Act (CTA), bipartisan legislation to ensure students and families have clear and understandable information as they compare higher education opportunities.

Earlier this year, Cassidy helped introduced the Student Loan Accountability Act to prohibit the Biden administration from cancelling student loan debt at the expense of millions of Americans who chose to not go to college or worked diligently to pay off any student debt.

He also cosponsored the Stop Reckless Student Loan Actions Act that would end Biden’s suspension of repayments on qualifying federal student loans, following 24 months of non-payment and six executive actions extending the payment pause.