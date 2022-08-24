Ascension Parish government names Jim Buras director of purchasing

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government introduced Jim Buras, CPA, as its new director of purchasing.

Buras began his career with a regional public accounting firm, where he focused on auditing and tax work. He then joined United Steel Company Inc. as secretary/treasurer, overseeing all accounting and reporting functions.

In 1994 he joined the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office to foster accountability and transparency in Louisiana government by providing the Louisiana Legislature and others with audit services, fiscal advice, and other useful information.

In his role as a Financial & Compliance Auditor, he participated on audit teams tasked with auditing the State of Louisiana’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

In 2004, Jim assumed the role of Comptroller/CFO, where he oversaw all aspects of fiscal management systems of the LLA including, but not limited to, timely internal and external reporting, budgeting, general ledger, accounts payable, revenue billings, and receivables, payroll, and fixed asset management.

He later joined Louisiana State University in 2014 as the Assistant Vice President for Finance and Administration until his retirement in 2022, when he joined Ascension Parish Government in his current role as Purchasing Director.

Buras is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Louisiana State University and is a fan of everything LSU.

He is married to his Kristy (Otts) Buras. They have five children and reside in Prairieville. Jim is actively involved with family and church, enjoys the outdoors, backpacking, and coaching (retired) his children’s sports teams at Butch Gore, Stevens Park, and St. Amant Park.