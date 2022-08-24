23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 15-19

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 15-19.

Ascension Parish:

Kaleb Avery, 41119 Merritt Evans Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (2 counts) and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Howard Bennett, 18427 Kay Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 66, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

Kedric Corio, 12380 Deck Blvd Geismar, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

William Lawrence, 210 Freetown Lane Belle Rose, LA, age 47, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Obstruction of Justice. The defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Anthony Martin, 12187 Tootsie Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $1,000, but Less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Ashley Weigle, 16224 Joe Sevario Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Craig Stewart and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Angela Damico, 20048 La Trace French Settlement, LA, age 54, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Bruce Green, 2377 Scenic Gardens Baton Rouge, LA, age 19, pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Cantrelle Green, 36580 Pookey Lane Prairieville, LA, age 45, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Shantrelle Green, 36612 Pookey Lane Prairieville, LA, age 45, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Cory Johnson, 45179 Stringer Bridge Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Nichoas Loupe, 43445 Bayou Narcisse Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Richard Roberson, 41238 Demi Millie Dr. Gonzales, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Cody Terry, 17744 N Achord Rd. Baton Rouge, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

Assumption Parish:

Alfred Adams, 107 Palm Lane Labadieville, LA, age 45, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Lance Metrejean, 233 N Bay Rd. Pierre Part, LA, age 45, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Schuyler Sanchez, 105 Claiborne St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Improper Lane Usage and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Willard Young, 195 Virginia St. Belle Rose, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Thomas Daigle and Leila Braswell. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

St. James Parish:

Juan Barrera, 13201 Desire St. Vacherie, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Contributing to the Delinquency of Juvenile (2 counts) and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Al’Jarreau, 1226 Luling Estates Dr. Luling, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Possession with Intent Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.