Sunshine Bridge closing completely Aug. 27-28 for repairs

Staff Report

The Sunshine Bridge will be closed completely Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 as crews work to repair a "significant crack" found during a planned inspection.

The closure is planned for 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

DOTD previously closed the right westbound lane of the bridge out of an abundance of caution. If the bridge becomes unsafe for motorists, it will be shut down immediately, according to a news release.

Officials previously stated the bridge was safe for the traveling public to cross.

In 2018, the bridge was closed for several weeks after a crane struck it.

The bridge is located in St. James Parish, near the Ascension Parish boundary. It crosses the Mississippi River on the southern side of the Baton Rouge area.

The Veteran's Memorial Bridge in the Vacherie and Gramercy area is the closest alternate bridge.

Motorists can detour via Hwy. 3127 on the west side of the river, and Hwy. 3125 on the east bank to access the St. James Parish bridge, which is to the east of the Sunshine Bridge.

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," the release concluded.