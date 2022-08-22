Two juveniles, 17, arrested in drive-by shooting, Ascension Parish deputies report

Staff Report

Ascension Parish deputies arrested two 17-year-old male suspects after responding to a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Hwy. 3089 and Hwy. 70 near Donaldsonville around 9:40 p.m. Aug. 19.

According to a news release, deputies interviewed a male subject who advised that he and his passenger were stopped at the intersection when another vehicle pulled alongside his and opened fire.

Neither of the passengers reported any injuries, deputies said.

After further investigation, the two 17-year-old suspects were identified and arrested. Both were placed into the St. Bernard Juvenile Detention Center, which Ascension Parish has contracted for juveniles.

Both are charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, aggravated assault, and aggravated criminal damage to property.