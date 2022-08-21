Louisiana representative charged with DWI connected to alleged reckless driving

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported the arrest of a state representative following an alleged reckless driving incident.

According to an LSP news release, troopers arrested 40-year-old Larry Selders of Baton Rouge shortly after 2 a.m. Aug. 21 after reportedly observing a reckless driver on East Boyd Drive at Burbank Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Troopers said the initial investigation revealed that Selders was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger east on East Boyd Drive when he was observed traveling at a high rate of speed while producing a burnout with his vehicle.

Upon coming into contact with Selders, the trooper suspected impairment and conducted a series of standardized field sobriety tests, according to the release.

Selders was arrested for driving while impaired (first offense), reckless operation, and driving under suspension.

Troopers reported Selders was transported to the LSU Police Department, where he consented to a chemical breath test, which registered over the legal limit.

Selders was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to be fingerprinted via AFIS and released on summons.

According to Selders' House of Representatives page, he represents District 67 in East Baton Rouge Parish. He was elected in 2019.