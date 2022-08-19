Gonzales Police looking for suspect with active arrest warrant

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a suspect wanted in connection with an active arrest warrant.

Deante Kennard is wanted for felony aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and other traffic violations, according to police.

Kennard’s last known address was 629 North Airline Hwy., Gonzales.

Anyone with information on Kennard's whereabouts is requested to contact the City of Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9535 or report information anonymously at www.gonzalespd.org.