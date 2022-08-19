Darrow Community Center to be rededicated in honor of Joseph Pierre

Staff Report

Ascension Parish's Darrow Community Center will be rededicated in honor of the late Joseph U. Pierre Sr.

According to a parish government release, he was known to many as “Mr. Joe” or Ulysses, and was born Feb. 8, 1934, to Theophile Pierre and Blanche Ganier Pierre.

He was a native of Welcome and later became a resident of Darrow.

In 1972, he was elected to the Ascension Parish Police Jury and later the Ascension Parish Council, representing District 3. During this time, he served seven consecutive terms, with two terms as the Council Vice President.

Within the roles of Police Juror and Councilman, he served on numerous local, state, and federal committees. He was instrumental in creating Waterworks District No. 2, Lighting District No. 6, the construction of two fire stations in District 3, and the purchase of fire trucks.

Pierre fought for and ultimately secured local and state funds for the construction of the Darrow Community Center, as well as the creation of the Ascension Council on Aging. One of his most significant accomplishments was his work on adopting the tax and bond issue, which led to the most extensive road improvement project at that time.

As an Ascension Parish Councilman, Joseph received local, state, and national accolades for his dedication to the people of Ascension Parish and the state of Louisiana, including being recognized by the National Association of Black County Officials and NACo for his service and accomplishments. He was also the

last living original member of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. of Washington, D.C.