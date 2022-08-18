Two sought in Gonzales Holiday Inn armed robbery investigation

Staff Report

Gonzales Police officers are searching for an individual suspected of committing an armed robbery at the Holiday Inn on Hwy. 30 in Gonzales.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a black Mercedes driven by an unknown second individual around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 14.

If anyone has information on the identity of the two suspects or other information related to this case, contact Detective Burchelle at the Gonzales Police Department at 255-647-9536 or report anonymously at www.gonzalespd.org.