Sorrento man dies in single-vehicle crash in St. Charles Parish

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B reported a fatal single-vehicle crash Aug. 17 around 4:15 p.m. on U.S. 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old James Kennedy of Sorrento.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed that Kennedy was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra north on U.S. 61 near Evangeline Road. For reasons still under investigation, the Hyundai traveled from the left lane, across the center of the highway before crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 61. The Hyundai continued beyond the southbound lanes and traveled off the roadway before impacting a utility pole.

Kennedy, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected; however routine toxicology results are pending.