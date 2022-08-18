Jambalaya Festival Association announces partnership with Ascension Parish sausage company

Staff Report

The Jambalaya Festival Association announced its partnership with River Parish Foods, LLC, which makes Veron's and Martin's sausage.

At the Aug. 15 meeting, owners Kade and Garrett Sheets were introduced to the membership by JFA President Wally Taillon as the official sausage sponsor of the Jambalaya Festival going forward.

The company has committed to donate all of the Veron sausage for the jambalaya festival cooking competition (Champ of Champs) and for the non-competition pork and sausage jambalaya to be sold at festival and will be donating the sausage needed throughout the year for our charitable cooking events as well.

"Please support this fine local company who gives back so much to the Ascension parish community," a JFA spokesperson stated.

J.P. Veron originally began Veron Smoked Sausage from a backyard meat market in Gramercy, according to the company's website. Martin’s Smoked Sausage has been an Ascension Parish tradition since 1952.

River Parish Foods is based in Prairieville.