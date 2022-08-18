Ascension Parish receiving $2.3 million in Hurricane Ida aid: Sen. John Kennedy

Staff Report

Sen. John Kennedy announced $76,706,403 in disaster aid grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Louisiana.

According to a news release, $2,370,149 in federal funding will go to Ascension Parish for Public Assistance Alternate Procedures debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Ida.

“I’m glad to see this $76.7 million going towards the costs of recovery efforts in Calcasieu, St. Charles, Ascension, Grand Isle and the state of Louisiana after Ida and Laura hit our communities hard,” Kennedy stated.

Other grants will fund: