Ascension Parish receiving $2.3 million in Hurricane Ida aid: Sen. John Kennedy
Staff Report
Sen. John Kennedy announced $76,706,403 in disaster aid grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Louisiana.
According to a news release, $2,370,149 in federal funding will go to Ascension Parish for Public Assistance Alternate Procedures debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Ida.
“I’m glad to see this $76.7 million going towards the costs of recovery efforts in Calcasieu, St. Charles, Ascension, Grand Isle and the state of Louisiana after Ida and Laura hit our communities hard,” Kennedy stated.
Other grants will fund:
- $2,258,321 in federal funding to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the damaged facilities at the Iowa High School campus as a result of Hurricane Laura.
- $1,199,460 in federal funding to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the damaged facilities at the LaGrange High School campus as a result of Hurricane Laura.
- $66,392,538 in federal funding to Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and emergency preparedness for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.
- $1,889,142 in federal funding to the town of Grand Isle for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.
- $1,058,859 in federal funding to Grand Isle for repairs to recreational facilities damaged as a result of Hurricane Ida.
- $1,537,934 in federal funding to St. Charles Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Ida.