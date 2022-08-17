Ascension Parish School Board honors six earning doctoral degrees, Louisiana Middle School Principal of Year

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board recognized Lowery Middle Principal Michael Hilton for being named the Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year and six employees who earned doctoral degrees this year.

Those honored included: Chief Instructional Director Edith Walker, Ed.D., Special Education Supervisor Adrina Million, Ed.D., Sugar Mill Primary Principal Moquita Winey, Ed.D., Duplessis Primary Principal Jennifer Board, Ed.D., St. Amant High Teacher Willie Louviere, Ph.D., and Supervisor of Child Nutrition Leuna Johnson, Ph.D.