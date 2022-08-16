East Ascension Rotary honors James LeBlanc with Paul Harris Award

Staff Report

East Ascension Rotary's Mert Smiley gave the Paul Harris Award to James LeBlanc for his work in the Ascension Parish community.

LeBlanc wears many hats in Ascension Parish, including volunteer fire chief of the St. Amant and Darrow communities. He also is the safety and security director for Ascension Parish government. He serves as the booster club president for St. Amant High School athletics.

LeBlanc spoke to the club Aug. 9 as guest of Smiley. He outlined the different roles he plays in parish government as well as with the fire department. With much pride, he went into detail about his role with the volunteer fire departments he is in charge of and how integral the volunteers of his departments are to their respective areas.