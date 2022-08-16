Donaldsonville community, economic development director Lee Melancon speaks at East Ascension Rotary

Staff Report

East Ascension Rotary's Kate MacArthur invited Lee Melancon, who serves as Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Donaldsonville, to speak to the club Aug. 16.

He spoke about the progress of the Historic District in Donaldsonville, beginning with the B. Lemann Building and its renovation from an old department store to what is now an apartment complex that will specialize in housing for artists.

Melancon also discussed the renovation of the old LP&L building which will soon house the Noel Distillery.

He touched on the renovations to the Ascension Parish Library, as well as the numerous blighted houses that have been and are continued to be renovated to keep up with the demand for housing in the Donaldsonville area.