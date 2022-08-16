23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 1-5

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 1-5.

Ascension Parish:

Eric Troquille, 36600 Pookey Lane Prairieville, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Auto Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Katelyn Hebert, 15937 Manchester Ave. Baton Rouge, LA, age 19, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Tess Bergeron, 249 Virginia St. Belle Rose, LA, age 50, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Stacey Levene, 17140 Hwy 44 Prairieville, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Ian Scamardo, 2337 Northwind Ave Zachary, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Vontrell, Steward, 43083 Weber City Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Riley Goudeau, 39717 Laury Rd. Paulina, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long, and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Cheslie Breaux, 1871 Hwy 70 S Pierre Part, LA, age 30, Pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Brant Percle, 1608 Elm St. Morgan City, LA, age 44, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous (2 counts) and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Kenneth Bridges, 150 Jones St. Napoleonville, LA, age 45, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 4 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Warren Thomas, 174 Hwy 1008 Napoleonville, LA, age 56, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

St. James Parish:

Gerald Ealem, 671 Hwy 845 Grayson, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Larry Jones, 2541 Virginian Colony Ave LaPlace, LA, age 47, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.