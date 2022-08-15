Suspects stole over $5,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty store, Gonzales Police report
Staff Report
Gonzales Police are looking for information on suspects who reportedly entered the Ulta Beauty store in Gonzales and stole more than $5,000 in merchandise.
According to a GPD release, the incident happened July 27.
If anyone has information on the identities of the individuals, contact Det. Burchell with the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9536 or report anonymously at www.gonzalespd.org/anonymous-tips.