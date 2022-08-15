Officers escort children of fallen officer Matthew Gerald to Ascension Parish school

Staff Report

PHOTOS: Officers escort Matthew Gerald's children to Oak Grove Primary School.

VIDEO (courtesy Ascension Parish Schools)

Local law enforcement officers escorted the children of the late Matthew Gerald to their school in Prairieville Aug. 15.

Gerald, who served as a Baton Rouge Police Department officer, was killed in the line of duty July 17, 2016.

Local officers committed to being a part of the milestones of life for Gerald's children.

Fynleigh started fourth grade at Oak Grove Primary School, while Falyn began kindergarten on the same campus.

Their mother, Dechia, is a bus driver for the Ascension Parish Public Schools system. She found out she was pregnant with Falyn after Gerald passed away.