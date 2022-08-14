St. James Parish jury indicts Lutcher man for first-degree murder of mother

Staff Report

A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment Aug. 10 on a Lutcher man on the charge of first-degree murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother.

According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, the jury indicted 41-year-old Lance Louque. He is accused of killing his 68-year-old mother, Glenda Elder.

On May 14, St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Lutcher residence in reference to an unresponsive female being located under a carport connected to the residence. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased female, later identified as Elder, with what appeared to be blood on her shirt.

Detectives responded, and upon canvassing the scene, observed multiple stab wounds to Elder’s body.

Detectives quickly identified Louque as a suspect, and obtained a warrant. Louque was subsequently apprehended and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.

He remained incarcerated and held without bond.

Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon is the lead prosecutor on this case.