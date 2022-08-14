St. James Parish jury indicts Florida man on juvenile rape charges

Staff Report

A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment Aug. 10 on a Florida man on charges of aggravated crimes against nature, first degree rape, and oral sexual battery.

According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, the jury indicted 56-year-old Randy Nicholas of Pensacola, Fla.

The indictment stems from a sexual assault investigation which began last year after St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were notified by an out-of-state law enforcement agency of information regarding a juvenile sexual assault victim.

Detectives reported learning Nicholas was suspected of sexual assault over the course of several years.

The investigators applied for and were granted a warrant, and Nicholas was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.

Nicholas remained incarcerated and held without bond.

Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon is the lead prosecutor on this case.