Gonzales man pleads guilty to rape of 12-year-old girl; sentenced to life in prison

Staff Report

A Gonzales man pled guilty to first-degree rape Aug. 10 in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Upon entering the guilty plea, 34-year-old Sean Czwakiel was sentenced to the mandatory life in prison sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney reported in a news release.

On April 3, 2019, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were contacted in reference to a 12-year-old female advising that a relative had engaged in sexual contact with her. Detectives interviewed the victim who advised that Czwakiel had engaged in sexual intercourse with her on several occasions.

Detectives contacted Czwakiel, who confessed to engaging in sexual intercourse with the juvenile victim numerous times over the last several years. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Czwakiel who was subsequently booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Czwakiel was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell, and presiding over the matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.