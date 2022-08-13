Geismar man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 deadly shooting

Staff Report

A Geismar man pled guilty to manslaughter in a plea agreement with prosecutors in connection with the 2018 fatal shooting of 36-year-old Frederick Patterson of Prairieville.

According to a new release, 39-year-old Cedric Emerson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples in the 23rd Judicial District, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Judge Cody Martin presided over the matter.

On March 11, 2018, Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a Prairieville residence. Upon arrival, deputies located Patterson deceased inside the residence after sustaining a gunshot wound in the neck.

At the same time, deputies responded to a field a short distance away in connection with a male subject screaming for help. Deputies identified the subject as Emerson.

He was detained by deputies and transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. Detectives arrived on the scene of the shooting and while interviewing the homeowner, detectives learned that Patterson and Emerson were inside the residence together.

The homeowner was in another room of the residence when a loud bang was heard. The homeowner walked back to where Emerson and Patterson were originally located and observed Patterson lying on the floor in a pool of blood and a firearm on a piece of furniture nearby.

Emerson, who was still on scene, made statements indicating that he shot Patterson. Upon being released from medical care, Emerson was transported to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed. During the interview, Emerson confessed to the killing. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charge, sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence Investigation. Emerson faces up to 40 years in state prison.