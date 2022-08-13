2016 REMEMBERED: Six years ago, floods overwhelm parishes in south Louisiana

Staff Report

Extreme rain caused floods throughout southern Louisiana six years ago in August 2016.

A moist air mass and slow-moving storm systems caused devastating flooding in the greater Baton Rouge region. It led to mass evacuations, and the deaths of at least 13 people.

According to Climate.gov, rains started Aug. 9 as scattered thunderstorms in advance of the slow-moving system to the east. As it moved closer to Louisiana and Mississippi, rainfall increased dramatically.

By Aug. 11, part of south Louisiana and Mississippi received more than six inches of Rain. On Aug. 12, thunderstorms in Baton Rouge resulted in 11.24 inches of rain.

An observer in Livingston Parish recorded 17.09 inches of rain between midnight and 3 p.m. Aug. 12. The following day, another round of heavy rain dumped three to more than 10 inches in some areas.

The multi-day deluge of rainfall measured in feet. The Watson area of East Baton Rouge Parish received 31.39 inches of rain.

Twelve parishes in Louisiana were declared major federal disaster areas: Acadia, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Lafayette, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Landry, Tangipahoa, and Vermillion.

According to Associated Press reports, more than 30,000 people were rescued and at least 40,000 homes were damaged.

St. Amant Fire Chief and Constable James LeBlanc said though it is painful to recall, remembering the flood is part of the continued healing process.

Some 22 roads were closed on both sides of Ascension Parish, and schools were shut down due to the weather.

Parish officials organized a command structure over the 28-day period at The Venue on Hwy. 431 in St. Amant. He recalled it was one of the only locations in the area that did not flood.

He also remembered how a president of the United States visited the small community.

"Today, six years later, I look where we have come and where we are today," LeBlanc said. "It was a family community event. Still remember the saying we developed in 2016 – 'Our hearts were shattered, but our faith remains strong.'"