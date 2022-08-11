Ascension Parish government turns over jail operation, maintenance to sheriff's office

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office officially entered into a cooperative endeavor agreement to transfer operation and maintenance of the jail to the sheriff's office.

According to a parish government release, the parish had been maintaining the jail's facilities near Donaldsonville.

“Working with the sheriff’s department is another example of how government can truly serve the people it represents," Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment stated.

"Any time I can identify situations that we can come together on to achieve greater results and efficiency, I am eager to make those choices.”