Gonzales man arrested for third DWI within a month

Staff Report

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents and Louisiana State Police troopers arrested a Gonzales man Aug. 5 on a third driving while intoxicated charge within a month.

According to a news release, LDWF agents arrested 31-year-old Branden Rockwood for third offense DWI while under license suspension.

State Police also charged Rockwood with hit and run, careless operation, operating a vehicle without a license, expired motor vehicle inspection, illegal tint, and for not possessing vehicle insurance.

Agents reportedly were on patrol around 10:30 a.m. when they found a black Lincoln Town Car with front-end damage on the shoulder of Interstate 10 in St. James Parish. Agents said they made contact with Rockwood, who was the operator, and noticed signs that he was impaired and had been involved in a crash.

Agents arrested Rockwood and booked him into the St. James Parish Jail.

They reportedly then learned that State Police was investigating a hit and run in St. John Parish. Troopers were able to link Rockwood with the hit and run in St. John Parish and filed the additional charges.

Third offense DWI brings a $1,000 to $2,000 fine and one to five years in prison. Operating a vehicle while under license revocation carries up to a $500 fine and six months in jail. Hit and run brings up to a $500 fine and six months in jail. Illegal window tint carries up to a $150 fine. Failing to have vehicle insurance brings a $500 to $1,000 fine. The penalties for careless operation, no driver’s license and expired motor vehicle inspection are set by the parish.

LDWF agents participating in the case are Corporal Steven Jackson, Corporal Christopher Hebert, and Agent Austin Anderson.