Ascension Parish Schools wins four national communications awards

Staff Report

The National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) bestowed four awards to Ascension Parish Public Schools this year in the category of Publications and Digital Media: an Award of Merit for the new district website, AscensionSchools.org, an Award of Merit for the HIRE Education video, an Honorable Mention for the By the Numbers (Quick Facts) infographic and an Honorable Mention for the District Commitments infographic.

Ascension's Public Information Office has earned 11 national communications awards in the past seven years including NSPRA's top award, the Gold Medallion in 2017, and the Golden Achievement award in 2021.

"Our Public Information Office continues to make an essential contribution to the work we do with students and has a huge impact on culture and morale! These talented communication experts design innovative ways to ensure that all stakeholders have access to clear and essential information, promote and showcase the talents of staff and students, contribute to recruiting efforts, provide opportunities for students to experience public relations work, and assist in gathering feedback from all stakeholders so that input can be considered for decision making," said Superintendent David Alexander. "This is just a short list of the many things this piece of our organization pursues each day. The NSPRA recognition is well deserved and affirms the spirit of excellence that is at the core of our work throughout Ascension Public Schools."

ASCENSIONSCHOOLS.ORG

NSPRA bestowed an Award of Merit to Ascension for its new website, AscensionSchools.org.

In the 2021-22 school year, Ascension's Public Information Office worked in partnership with the Information Technology Department to completely redesign the district website. Led by Digital Media Coordinator Danielle Evans, the extensive project included the work of webmasters from all schools and district departments. The newly designed website powered by Finalsite features a streamlined menu, school-branded webpages, pop-up messages for important communications like school closures, staff directories, and premium translation.

The award-winning, modern design includes subtle movement and integrates the district's branding in a unique, responsive layout. The design is intentionally free-flowing to stand out from typical stacked, or boxed, website designs.

HIRE EDUCATION VIDEO

NSPRA bestowed an Award of Merit to Ascension for its HIRE Education video: https://youtu.be/8K-1odCQTT8

The HIRE Education video, released in January 2022, was part of Ascension Public Schools’ efforts to increase awareness of career and technical education pathways, which give students access to hundreds of hands-on courses that can lead to high-need, high-paying professions. Conceptualized by Career and Technical Education Supervisor Ronda Matthews, Public Information Officer Jackie Tisdell, and communications consultant Delia Taylor, the video captures real high school students enrolled in their career pathway programs, specifically culinary, welding, pipefitting, medical services, multimedia production, drone piloting, and construction.

Video production was executed by Brave New Television, which includes professional narration and exciting graphics that highlight the salary potential for corresponding jobs.

BY THE NUMBERS

NSPRA awarded an Honorable Mention to Ascension for its By The Numbers infographic.

Developed for the district's annual ASCEND magazine, the purpose of the infographic is to graphically display the various statistics about our school district in a two-page spread. Designed by Digital Media Coordinator Danielle Evans, By the Numbers contains many different pieces of information from student enrollment and achievement to funding and operations statistics. Divided into categories, the stats are broken up with vector graphics and variations in typeface and style.

In keeping with the district's commitment to accessibility, By the Numbers is also available in a straight text format on our website.

DISTRICT COMMITMENTS

NSPRA awarded an Honorable Mention to Ascension for its District Commitments infographic.

The vision and work of district and building level leaders, District Commitments is part of Ascension's strategic planning efforts. Digital Media Coordinator Danielle Evans was tasked with designing a one-page infographic that encompassed the vision in an easy-to-read format. The design is centered around a young student in graduate regalia, which connects to the imagery of the district's Portrait of a Graduate. Each section and description has an arrow graphic that points back to the student signifying that each commitment is tied to the success of our students.

More information about the National School Public Relations Association awards can be found at www.nspra.org/awards. For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit AscensionSchools.org.