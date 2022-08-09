Gonzales Police seek information on shooting that resulted in two being hospitalized

Staff Report

Gonzales Police officers are investigating an Aug. 8 shooting in the 800 block of South Abe Street that sent one to a local hospital with serious injuries, and involved another who was treated and later released from a hospital.

According to a Gonzales Police release, the shooting happened around 7:25 p.m.

Officers reported that witnesses said four individuals were walking down Abe Street when a dark-colored four-door sedan sped toward them. The driver then reportedly exited the car and began shooting at the individuals.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

If anyone has information related to the case, contact Gonzales Police Department at 255-647-9583 or report anonymously at www.gonzalespd.org.